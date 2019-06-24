Drunk driver caught with pint glass of beer in cup holder

A suspected drug dealer was arrested early Sunday when he was caught drinking and driving … literally.

Police in Acocks Green, U.K., pulled over the 54-year-old man and discovered a pint glass half full of stout in the cup holder next to an open can of Guinness.

There was another open can on the seat and several bags full of illegal drugs in the car.

Residue on the glass appears to suggest that the beer had been poured to create a frothy head.

The man was charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to distribute and released as the investigation continues, according to SWNS.