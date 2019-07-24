Driver survives crashing his Tesla off cliff into daycare playground

The driver of a Tesla Model 3 escaped serious injuries after driving his car off a 40-foot drop and landing in a daycare playground in Portland early Monday morning.

Police said the unidentified man suffered a medical incident, possibly a seizure, before crashing through a row of trees bordering the parking lot above the Health Starts Children Center, which was closed at the time.

Witnesses who helped him out of the vehicle, which came to a rest on its drivers-side door, told Fox 12 News that he was able to walk and looked physically fine after the incident.

The Tesla Model 3 recently earned a 5-star safety rating from NHTSA, but has not yet been crash tested by the IIHS.

The man was brought to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

