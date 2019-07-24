Expand / Collapse search
Driver survives crashing his Tesla off cliff into daycare playground

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The driver of a Tesla Model 3 escaped serious injuries after driving his car off a 40-foot drop and landing in a daycare playground in Portland early Monday morning.

(KPTV/NNS)

Police said the unidentified man suffered a medical incident, possibly a seizure, before crashing through a row of trees bordering the parking lot above the Health Starts Children Center, which was closed at the time.

(KPTV/NNS)

Witnesses who helped him out of the vehicle, which came to a rest on its drivers-side door, told Fox 12 News that he was able to walk and looked physically fine after the incident.

The playground is directly in line with an aisle of the parking lot above it.

The playground is directly in line with an aisle of the parking lot above it. (Google Earth)

The Tesla Model 3 recently earned a 5-star safety rating from NHTSA, but has not yet been crash tested by the IIHS.

An image taken prior to the crash shows the treeline intact. 

An image taken prior to the crash shows the treeline intact.  (Google Street View)

The man was brought to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu