Massachusetts
Published

Driver suffers minor injuries after car gets wedged under truck

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A motorist whose vehicle went airborne and slid underneath a tractor-trailer Tuesday was not seriously injured, to the amazement of authorities.

Ricki Artruc, 61, was driving on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Mass.,  when his car hit an object and went flying into the air. The car's brakes failed and it crossed a grassy area onto the highway ramp and slid under the truck.

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo photo released by the Uxbridge Fire Department on its Facebook page, a car sits wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Mass. The motorist<br> ​​​​​​​climbed out of the driver's side door of the crushed car and wasn't seriously hurt. (Uxbridge Fire Department via AP)

The car was dragged "a good distance," the Uxbridge Fire Department posted to Facebook. Its roof was crushed but Artruc, of Southbridge, was able to get himself out.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"We are pleased (and amazed) to say, (he) is recovering from only minor injuries," the department said.