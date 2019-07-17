Driver suffers minor injuries after car gets wedged under truck

A motorist whose vehicle went airborne and slid underneath a tractor-trailer Tuesday was not seriously injured, to the amazement of authorities.

Ricki Artruc, 61, was driving on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Mass., when his car hit an object and went flying into the air. The car's brakes failed and it crossed a grassy area onto the highway ramp and slid under the truck.

The car was dragged "a good distance," the Uxbridge Fire Department posted to Facebook. Its roof was crushed but Artruc, of Southbridge, was able to get himself out.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"We are pleased (and amazed) to say, (he) is recovering from only minor injuries," the department said.