Driver dramatically wrecks $150G Maserati he borrowed from friend

Pic shows: The crashed Maserati
This is the moment a man writes off a Maserati on a motorway going over 110mph after he borrowed it from a friend.
Traffic cameras on the Hangzhou-Pudong Expressway show the driver, surnamed Shi, losing control of the pricey sports car before wrecking it outside of the city of Jiaxing in East Chinaâs Zhejiang province.
The vehicle, which appears to be a 2016 Maserati Ghibli, was lent to Shi by his friend, who was not present at the time of the accident.
CCTV footage shows Shi speeding into view on the largely empty motorway but suddenly veering wildly to the right of the expressway before slamming into the crash barriers.
Images show the front and side of the Maserati completely destroyed and the airbags having been deployed.
Jiaxing traffic police said several dozen feet of the crash barrier were also damaged during the accident, which fortunately involved no other cars.
The authorities said they immediately tracked down Shiâs contact information and asked him as well as his two passengers to seek shelter by the roadside in order to avoid a secondary accident.
Shi admitted to investigators that he had been speeding at the time of the crash, going up to 180 kph (111 mph) in a 120-kph (75-mph) zone.
Jiaxing police said they had no reason to doubt Shiâs speeding claims, but they would confirm following an independent investigation.
Shi and his two passengers survived without serious injury thanks to their seat belts, reports said.
It has since been revealed that the owner of the car paid over 1 million RMB (112,651 GBP) for the Maserati after tax.
The carâs insurer is not expected to pay out in full due to the unlawful cause of the accident, the police said.
(Asia Wire)
Pic shows: The moment of the accident
This is the moment a man writes off a Maserati on a motorway going over 110mph after he borrowed it from a friend.
Traffic cameras on the Hangzhou-Pudong Expressway show the driver, surnamed Shi, losing control of the pricey sports car before wrecking it outside of the city of Jiaxing in East Chinaâs Zhejiang province.
The vehicle, which appears to be a 2016 Maserati Ghibli, was lent to Shi by his friend, who was not present at the time of the accident.
CCTV footage shows Shi speeding into view on the largely empty motorway but suddenly veering wildly to the right of the expressway before slamming into the crash barriers.
Images show the front and side of the Maserati completely destroyed and the airbags having been deployed.
Jiaxing traffic police said several dozen feet of the crash barrier were also damaged during the accident, which fortunately involved no other cars.
The authorities said they immediately tracked down Shiâs contact information and asked him as well as his two passengers to seek shelter by the roadside in order to avoid a secondary accident.
Shi admitted to investigators that he had been speeding at the time of the crash, going up to 180 kph (111 mph) in a 120-kph (75-mph) zone.
Jiaxing police said they had no reason to doubt Shiâs speeding claims, but they would confirm following an independent investigation.
Shi and his two passengers survived without serious injury thanks to their seat belts, reports said.
It has since been revealed that the owner of the car paid over 1 million RMB (112,651 GBP) for the Maserati after tax.
The carâs insurer is not expected to pay out in full due to the unlawful cause of the accident, the police said.
(Asia Wire)
In the footage, the sports sedan can be seen skidding out of control across the straight, empty section of highway at 111 mph and crashing into the safety barrier on the other side of the road.
The driver and his two passengers escaped the accident without serious injury, according to The Sun, despite the heavy damage suffered by the front end and left side of the vehicle.
Pic shows: The crashed Maserati
This is the moment a man writes off a Maserati on a motorway going over 110mph after he borrowed it from a friend.
Traffic cameras on the Hangzhou-Pudong Expressway show the driver, surnamed Shi, losing control of the pricey sports car before wrecking it outside of the city of Jiaxing in East Chinaâs Zhejiang province.
The vehicle, which appears to be a 2016 Maserati Ghibli, was lent to Shi by his friend, who was not present at the time of the accident.
CCTV footage shows Shi speeding into view on the largely empty motorway but suddenly veering wildly to the right of the expressway before slamming into the crash barriers.
Images show the front and side of the Maserati completely destroyed and the airbags having been deployed.
Jiaxing traffic police said several dozen feet of the crash barrier were also damaged during the accident, which fortunately involved no other cars.
The authorities said they immediately tracked down Shiâs contact information and asked him as well as his two passengers to seek shelter by the roadside in order to avoid a secondary accident.
Shi admitted to investigators that he had been speeding at the time of the crash, going up to 180 kph (111 mph) in a 120-kph (75-mph) zone.
Jiaxing police said they had no reason to doubt Shiâs speeding claims, but they would confirm following an independent investigation.
Shi and his two passengers survived without serious injury thanks to their seat belts, reports said.
It has since been revealed that the owner of the car paid over 1 million RMB (112,651 GBP) for the Maserati after tax.
The carâs insurer is not expected to pay out in full due to the unlawful cause of the accident, the police said.
(Asia Wire)
His friendship with the owner of the car may not fare as well. The insurance company has reportedly denied fully covering the accident due to the reckless driving involved.