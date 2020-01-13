Driver destroys their own garage while parking in it

It could’ve been worse. It could’ve been someone else’s house.

Emergency workers in Wadebridge, U.K., had to rescue two passengers from a Honda SUV that a driver crashed into their own garage while parking, causing it to collapse on top of the vehicle.

A fire brigade spokesperson said that firefighters had to stabilize the structure before they were able to remove the passengers out of the vehicle’s hatchback, SWNS reported.

Investigators have not released the identity of the driver or the cause of the mishap. Both passengers suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

