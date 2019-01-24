Drag racing great Courtney Force announces she is 'stepping away' from driving

NHRA Funny Car drag racer Courtney Force announced on Thursday that she is “stepping away” from driving ahead of the 2019 season, which kicks off in Pomona, Calif., on Feb. 7.

Force, 30, holds the most career event wins of any woman in series history, with 12 in 167 attempts.

“This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me, while spending more time with family,” Force said in a media release announcing the move, which she did not describe as a retirement.

“I intend to remain involved in the industry I love and continue to work with a few select partners as I go forward in 2019. I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to have such a successful career at John Force Racing and the privilege of working with so many incredible people while racing against competitors who pushed me to be a better driver.”

Force is the daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car world champion John Force, over whom she was victorious 13 times in 16 head-to-head races. Her sisters Ashley and Brittany have also raced for his team. She won four events in 2018 and finished the season in sixth place. In 2015 she married Indycar driver Graham Rahal, who is the son of American open-wheel racing legend and 1986 Indy 500 winner, Bobby Rahal.

“I first have to thank my dad for encouraging me to live out my dream of being a Funny Car driver while getting to compete against him and learn from the best,” Force said. “I want to thank my family and my husband, Graham, for their support through the highs and lows and to my team for their undeniable will to win and for always keeping me motivated, confident and safe in my race car.”

NASCAR LEGEND GLEN WOD DEAD AT 93