Dozy delivery driver involved in $650,000 wreck

A poor delivery driver in Taiwan is on the hook for over $650,000 in repair bills after falling asleep at the wheel and smashing into four Ferraris.

The Sun reported that the 20-year-old was delivering good luck spirit money in an SUV when he dozed off and sideswiped the parked cars in New Taipei City.

Among the vehicles were three 488s and an F12, with a combined value of over $1.5 million.

It’s not clear if he had any insurance that would cover even part of the bill, but the city’s department of social welfare started a fundraising campaign on his behalf that has raised $175,000 so far.

