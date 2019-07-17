Dodge Challenger cop car adds muscle to the Florida Highway Patrol fleet

The Florida Highway Patrol has a challenge for would-be speeders.

Well, a Challenger.

The agency’s Troop G in Jacksonville has added the Dodge muscle car to its fleet.

"As you can see, we take aggressive driving seriously! Please slow down, buckle up, reduce distractions. We are watching," the FHP advised in a tweet accompanying a photo of the new car.

The model is a high performance Challenger R/T with a 375 hp 5.7-liter V8 that's been painted in the patrol’s signature black and tan colors and equipped with hidden emergency lights that preserve its sporty profile.

The troop left the stylish, high performance rims and tires on it, rather than swapping them for a set of the steel wheels that the Chargers in the fleet use, and added a 360-degree camera system, police radio and laptop computer.

The two-door doesn’t have a cage, but Sgt. Dylan Bryan says baddies could end up getting a ride to the station in the passenger seat, as long as they're not potentially dangerous.

The coupe has also been submitted as the FHP's entry in the American Association of State Troopers' 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

Of course, there are a plenty of cars that can outrun it, including the 797 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, but that's what backup is for.

