David Beckham beats speeding ticket with help from 'Mr. Loophole'

David Beckham won't be scoring any points this week.

At least not on his driver's license.

The former soccer star was facing a speeding charge in London after being spotted by a traffic camera going 59 mph in a 40 mph zone in January.

But the case was dismissed on Thursday after his lawyer, Nick Freeman, who is known in legal circles as Mr. Loophole, successfully argued that Beckham received notice of the violation outside of the statutory 14-day window.

Judge Barbara Barnes ruled that the notice "more likely than not" arrived a day late.

Beckham did not attend Thursday's hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates Court, but said through his lawyer: "I am very relieved with the verdict and very happy with my legal team."

The Sun reports that British safety advocates, and many people on social media, criticized his defense and thought he should've admitted guilt instead.

Claire Armstrong of Safe Speed Campaign told the paper: “This says if you have enough money you can lead a different life to everyone else. It also appears to show speeding is not seen as dangerous by courts.”

