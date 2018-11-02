Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks Justin Bieber looks like a 'badass' in his dad's shirt

Is Justin Bieber a badass?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks he is. Or at least was.

The NASCAR star this week retweeted a paparazzi photo of Bieber wearing an oversized Dale Earnhardt Sr. “Intimidator” T-shirt and wrote “Does @justinbieber know everything he wears after this will never be as badass is this shirt?”

He might not. While Bieber has been spotted at a few NASCAR races, racing-inspired clothing is a trend in the fashion world this year.

And that's something his model alleged wife Hailey Baldwin, who is seen standing next to him in the Twitter photo, does know something about.