Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks Justin Bieber looks like a 'badass' in his dad's shirt

Is Justin Bieber a badass?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks he is. Or at least was.

The NASCAR star this week retweeted a paparazzi photo of Bieber wearing an oversized Dale Earnhardt Sr. “Intimidator” T-shirt and wrote “Does @justinbieber know everything he wears after this will never be as badass is this shirt?”

He might not. While Bieber has been spotted at a few NASCAR races, racing-inspired clothing is a trend in the fashion world this year.

Beiber and Baldwin were spotted at a deli in Brooklyn this summer.

And that's something his model alleged wife Hailey Baldwin, who is seen standing next to him in the Twitter photo, does know something about.