Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last NASCAR Sprint Cup car revealed

The last NASCAR Sprint Cup car Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive during his full-time career looks a lot like the first.

The retiring driver has revealed the livery for the Chevrolet SS he’ll be driving in the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17th. The Axalta-sponsored car features a red body, black roof combo with stripes down the side that’s the same as the one on the Budweiser-sponsored Chevy Monte Carlo Earnhardt drove in his debut at the Coca-Cola 600 in 1999.

To get the look as close as possible to the original’s, Earnhardt worked with crewmembers from his 1999 team to track down the paint codes and ensure a perfect match.

Aside from the sponsor name, the biggest difference between the two is the number. Earnhardt drove the number 8 car when he started his career at Dale Earnhardt, Inc., but switched to 88 when he made the move to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

ALEX BOWMAN TO REPLACE DALE EARNHARDT JR. IN NO. 88 CAR