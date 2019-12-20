Crowd laughs as cops push busted $400,000 Lamborghini down fancy London street

A $400,000 Lamborghini supercar delighted crowds in London this week, but not in the way its owner would’ve hoped.

The white 2012 Aventador broke down outside the famous Harrods department store in the upscale Knightsbridge neighborhood and had to be moved out of the way by police.

A photographer who snapped a few pics of the incident told SWNS that “everybody was laughing” as two female officers and a bystander pushed the luxury coupe 328 feet (100 meters) down the road.

"The driver was very embarrassed. He didn't get out of the car, but I could see him through the windscreen with his head in his hands," the photographer said, adding that the police “weren’t annoyed or anything, they were very noble.”

He also said that he lived in the area and that onlookers thought the situation was “ironic” because cars like the Lamborghini often disturb the locals with their loud exhausts.

"It's a very busy part of London, so they drive at about five miles-an-hour, but with their engines revved up to the max. It drives everybody in the area nuts.”

