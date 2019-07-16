Crooks steal two classic motorcycles from blind man

Police in England are on the lookout for a pair of classic motorcycles stolen from a blind man.

The Durham Constabulary is asking the public for help tracking down the British BSA bikes.

The missing vintage motorcycles are a red C15 and grey Bantam D3, with license plates JLU 869D and 517 UXE, respectively.

Investigators in the North East England town did not identify the victim of the crime, but said that working on the bikes was his only hobby.

“The couple who own these bikes have had them for many years and they are devastated they have been stolen,” detective constable Leanne Howe said in a Facebook post.

The motorcycles aren't especially rare, but are worth several thousand dollars combined.