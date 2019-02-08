Corey LaJoie is the new face of NASCAR

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie is the face of Go Fas Racing for 2019…in a very big way.

The low budget team has wrapped the front of its car with a giant image of its new driver for the upcoming Daytona 500.

The Old Spice-sponsored Ford Mustang features LaJoie’s bearded mug on the hood with the grille inside his opened mouth.

The team even gave fans a peek at what he’d look like with buckteeth midway through the job.

Go Fas finished 31st in the owner’s points last season, while LaJoie was 34th in the drivers standings for his old team, TriStar Motorsports.

And, in case you were wondering, the team doesn’t have a typo in its name. FAS are the initials of its founder, Frank Allen Stoddard, who knows a good pun, and hopefully a good driver, when he sees it.

MORE NASCAR FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS