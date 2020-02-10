Conor Daly's Indycar looks like an Air Force fighter plane

The 2020 Indycars feature a new Aeroscreen windshield that makes them resemble a military jet, and one is going all-in.

Ed Carpenter Racing has revealed the paint job Conor Daly’s U.S. Air Force-sponsored Chevrolet will wear on the circuit’s road and street courses this year.

The design features the tiger shark teeth often seen on World War II P-40 Warhawks and A-10 Warthog fighter-bombers, the Air Force Academy’s lightning bolt logo, and red and white stripes that harken back to the aircraft flown by The U.S. Army Air Corps prior to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force.

The Aeroscreen has been adopted as a safety measure primarily to protect drivers from flying debris and is comprised of a titanium frame and clear composite screen that can withstand a 34,000-pound-force strike. It comes in the wake of the 2015 death of driver Justin Wilson from injuries suffered when he was struck in the head by debris from a car that crashed ahead of him on Pocono Raceway.

The 2020 Indycar season kicks off March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.