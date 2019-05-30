Expand / Collapse search
(Dreamworks Motorsports)

Rolls-Royce
Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr. showing his team spirit with custom orange Rolls-Royce

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played a game for his new NFL team yet, but he is already getting with the program.

The Cleveland Brown's new superstar wide receiver has had his Rolls-Royce Cullinan customized the team’s colors.

Well, one of them. Beckham sent the originally black SUV to Dreamworks Motorsports in Roxboro, N.C., where it got an orange wrap, a set of 26-inch Forgiato wheels, a unique star map headliner, a gigantic sound system in the cargo area and something special just for him.

The shop replaced the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstacy statuette that emerges from the hood when the car starts with a model of Beckham in a Browns uniform doing his signature one-hand catch.

It’s not known how much Beckham paid for the work, but the Cullinan has a base price of $325,000. The former New York Giant's current contract is set to pay him $90 million over five years.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu