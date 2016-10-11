Chrysler Can't Get a Break, Recalls 24,177 Vehicles for Possible Brake Failure

Chrysler Group LLC issued a recall for 24,117 vehicles due to a potential brake defect, Reuters reported Tuesday

Recalled vehicles include the 2010 Chrysler Sebring, Dodge Avenger and Nitro, as well as Jeep Liberty, Commander and Grand Cherokee SUVs. The recall also applies to the 2009-2010 model Dodge Ram trucks.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company said it the defect could result in sudden brake failure.

The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents related to the issue.

