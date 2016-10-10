Chevrolet Colorado gets its GearOn

next Image 1 of 3

The Chevrolet Colorado is one of the fastest-selling trucks on the market, but the special editions are already on the way.

First up is the Colorado GearOn Special Edition, which comes with a load of standard accessories and custom appearance tweaks like a body color grille, black bowties (fancy!) and off-road style side steps.

As the name implies, it’s also equipped with a few bits from the Colorado’s optional GearOn equipment catalog, including adjustable bed dividers, tie-down rings, and a set of bars that turns the bed into a double-decker and can accommodate a selection of racks for bikes, kayaks, and even a tent that’s also offered by Chevy. It’s all part of Chevy’s effort to promote the Colorado to active lifestyle types.

The GearOn Special Edition package is available on all configurations of the mid-level Colorado LT and has a starting price of $31,250.

