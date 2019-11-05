Chevrolet working with Carhartt on special edition Silverado pickup

It’s a work truck dressed in work clothes.

Chevrolet is introducing a Carhartt Special Edition of the Silverado HD pickup in 2020, after a positive response to a series of show trucks the companies collaborated on in recent years.

Based on the 2500 LTZ crew cab, the model comes equipped with the Z51 off-road package and will be offered only in black with Carhartt gold stripes logos.

The black leather upholstery is accented with Carhartt Brown inserts inspired by its signature jackets and the brand’s logo is embossed into a rollup bed cover.

Pricing for the package has not been announced, but a 2020 Silverado 2500 HD LTZ crew cab currently starts at $52,095.

