Chevrolet bids farewell to the fifth-generation Camaro with special edition

Chevrolet is saying good-bye to the current Camaro with a special trim package due to hit showrooms early next year.

The 2015 Commemorative Special Edition is largely a paint and stickers job that includes fender badges, a stripe below the grille that wraps around the front half of the car, body color splitter, a spoiler borrowed from the Camaro ZL1 and a set of unique 20-inch five-spoke wheels.

Inside, the interior is done up in an Adrenaline Red over black combo, with red panels and stitching throughout, plus commemorative plates on the door sills and a flat-bottom steering wheel similar to the one found in a Camaro Z/28.

The package will be available on both V6 and V8 Camaros in coupe or convertible form, and in black, silver, white, gray and red, so while it’s technically a limited run, there should be plenty to go around.

Pricing has not been announced, but it will make its public debut at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas this week. Introduced in 2010, the fifth-generation Camaro is set to be replaced with an all-new car in 2016.

Of course, if you really want to own the last real fifth-generation Camaro model introduced, you’ll want to pick up one of those Z/28s, with or without air conditioning, it’s sure to be a collector’s item in the years to come.