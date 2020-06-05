Chase Elliott 'wins' pole position for Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series field will be chasing Chase Elliott at the start of the delayed Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he was assigned pole position for Sunday's race.

The field was set based on the season standings, with random draws being held for positions 1-12, 13-24, 25-36 and 37-40 each based on owner points. It will be Elliott's second start from pole this season after he won the spot through traditional qualifying at Las Vegas before the season was suspended days before Atlanta's originally scheduled March date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner and also won in 2017, while current points leader Kevin Harvick won at the track in 2018.

Here's the full starting lineup:

1 Chase Elliott

2 Aric Almirola

3 Joey Logano

4 Kyle Busch

5 Clint Bowyer

6 Brad Keselowski

7 Ryan Blaney

8 Alex Bowman

9 Kevin Harvick

10 Denny Hamlin

11 Martin Truex Jr.

12 Kurt Busch

13 Chris Buescher

14 Erik Jones

15 Jimmie Johnson

16 Austin Dillon

17 Ryan Newman

18 John Hunter Nemechek

19 Matt Kenseth

20 William Byron

21 Matt DiBenedetto

22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23 Bubba Wallace

24 Tyler Reddick

25 Corey LaJoie

26 Joey Gase

27 Christopher Bell

28 Ty Dillon

29 Ryan Preece

30 JJ Yeley

31 Cole Custer

32 Josh Bilicki

33 Brennan Poole

34 Garrett Smithley

35 Quin Houff

36 Michael McDowell

37 Daniel Suarez

38 Timmy Hill

39 B.J. McLeod

40 Reed Sorenson

