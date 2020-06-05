Expand / Collapse search
Chase Elliott 'wins' pole position for Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The NASCAR Cup Series field will be chasing Chase Elliott at the start of the delayed Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he was assigned pole position for Sunday's race.

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The field was set based on the season standings, with random draws being held for positions 1-12, 13-24, 25-36 and 37-40 each based on owner points. It will be Elliott's second start from pole this season after he won the spot through traditional qualifying at Las Vegas before the season was suspended days before Atlanta's originally scheduled March date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner and also won in 2017, while current points leader Kevin Harvick won at the track in 2018.

Here's the full starting lineup:

1             Chase Elliott

2             Aric Almirola

3             Joey Logano

4             Kyle Busch

5             Clint Bowyer

6             Brad Keselowski

7             Ryan Blaney

8             Alex Bowman

9             Kevin Harvick

10           Denny Hamlin

11           Martin Truex Jr.

12           Kurt Busch

13           Chris Buescher

14           Erik Jones

15           Jimmie Johnson

16           Austin Dillon

17           Ryan Newman

18           John Hunter Nemechek

19           Matt Kenseth

20           William Byron

21           Matt DiBenedetto

22           Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23           Bubba Wallace

24           Tyler Reddick

25           Corey LaJoie

26           Joey Gase

27           Christopher Bell

28           Ty Dillon

29           Ryan Preece

30           JJ Yeley

31           Cole Custer

32           Josh Bilicki

33           Brennan Poole

34           Garrett Smithley

35           Quin Houff

36           Michael McDowell

37           Daniel Suarez

38           Timmy Hill

39           B.J. McLeod

40           Reed Sorenson

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos