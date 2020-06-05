Chase Elliott 'wins' pole position for Atlanta NASCAR Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series field will be chasing Chase Elliott at the start of the delayed Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he was assigned pole position for Sunday's race.
The field was set based on the season standings, with random draws being held for positions 1-12, 13-24, 25-36 and 37-40 each based on owner points. It will be Elliott's second start from pole this season after he won the spot through traditional qualifying at Las Vegas before the season was suspended days before Atlanta's originally scheduled March date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner and also won in 2017, while current points leader Kevin Harvick won at the track in 2018.
Here's the full starting lineup:
1 Chase Elliott
2 Aric Almirola
3 Joey Logano
4 Kyle Busch
5 Clint Bowyer
6 Brad Keselowski
7 Ryan Blaney
8 Alex Bowman
9 Kevin Harvick
10 Denny Hamlin
11 Martin Truex Jr.
12 Kurt Busch
13 Chris Buescher
14 Erik Jones
15 Jimmie Johnson
16 Austin Dillon
17 Ryan Newman
18 John Hunter Nemechek
19 Matt Kenseth
20 William Byron
21 Matt DiBenedetto
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23 Bubba Wallace
24 Tyler Reddick
25 Corey LaJoie
26 Joey Gase
27 Christopher Bell
28 Ty Dillon
29 Ryan Preece
30 JJ Yeley
31 Cole Custer
32 Josh Bilicki
33 Brennan Poole
34 Garrett Smithley
35 Quin Houff
36 Michael McDowell
37 Daniel Suarez
38 Timmy Hill
39 B.J. McLeod
40 Reed Sorenson
