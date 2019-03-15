Car smashed after it ‘limboed’ under 2 overturned trailers in California: authorities

A Honda being driven on a California roadway “limboed” between a pair of overturned trailers, authorities said Friday, causing significant damage to the car.

No one “was seriously injured” in the collision that happened on State Route 132, California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Modesto wrote on Facebook.

Authorities shared a photo from the scene showing that at least a portion of the Honda’s roof appeared to have been torn off, in addition to the smashed front window.

Responders were also visible in the background of the photo, standing near the two flipped trailers whose contents had spilled into the road.

“The driver of this Honda was extremely lucky,” CHP said.

Authorities cautioned the public to steer clear of the area, adding that officials were working to re-open the road.