Car quiz: Can you identify these taillights?

You look at them all the time while you're driving, but do you ever really see them?

Even though they don't always get much credit, taillights can be as distinctive as any other part of a vehicle's design. Then again, some are just … there.

Do you think you can identify a car just by looking at them? Well here's your chance.

The following five vehicles are all 2021 models, to help you narrow it down, and the answers can be found at the end of this story.

No peeking, please!

1.

Hint: There are more of these on the road than any other vehicle.

2.

Hint: This isn't a convertible, but it's named after a beach town.

3.

Hint: These lights were designed to look like cans that carry gasoline, which would be bad if you tried to do that with them!

4.

Hint: This car is as electric as its lights.

5.

Hint: If there's one car designed to show you it's taillights, it's this one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SCROLL DOWN FOR ANSWERS…

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

1: Ford F-150

2: Chevrolet Malibu

3: Jeep Renegade

4: Nissan Leaf

5: Dodge Challenger