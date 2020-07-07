Bubba Wallace signs endorsement pact with Beats by Dre: report

Beats by Dre announced Monday that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace signed an endorsement deal with the company.

“We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day,” Beats by Dre, which was acquired by Apple in 2014, wrote on Twitter.



NASCAR'S BUBBA WALLACE HITS BACK AT 'HATE' FROM TRUMP

“No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family.”

The announcement came after President Trump earlier Monday suggested Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, apologize for saying he was the victim of a hate crime.

Last month, one of Wallace’s crew members found an apparent noose in his garage stall at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

The finding prompted an investigation by the FBI, which determined Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime and that the rope, fashioned like a noose, had been in the stall since at least October 2019.

In a MCLonday morning tweet, Trump wrote: “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Wallace later responded to the president’s remarks by tweeting out a statement of his own, denouncing “HATE from the POTUS.”

Addressing his younger generation of followers, Wallace wrote, “All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights.”

He called for people to “always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!”

“Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins,” Wallace wrote.



