British road warrior has three-hour commute...each way

Gary Egan is on the road again. And again, and again, and…

Every weekday for the past year and a half the 46-year-old father of two has driven to and from his home in Porthcawl, South Wales to the printing firm he works at in Watford, just outside of London, a 187.5 mile journey. Each way.

The production manager says he has no regrets, using the more than six hours he spends behind the wheel to plan his day, according to The Sunday Times.

Egan leaves around 3 am and is usually home by 8:30 pm. He says there aren’t many jobs in his industry where he lives, but that that his seaside life makes it worth it, even though he spends over $1,500 a month on tolls and fuel for his Renault Clio diesel subcompact car.

Although Guinness doesn’t have a category for it, Reid’s driving commute is certainly one of the longest on record, and a full three miles further than that of the winner of the “America’s Longest Commute” contest run by Midas in 2006.

Back then Dave Givens was driving 372 miles a day from his home in Mariposa, Calif. to the San Jose headquarters of Cisco Systems where he worked as an electrical engineer.

The irony that his company’s networking systems help other people telecommute is not lost on us.