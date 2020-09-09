Tesla fan turns Ford F-150 Raptor into cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t go on sale until late next year, but a superfan figured out how to get his early. With a very big asterisk.

Igor Krezic of Bosnia had the team at Stark Solutions, his automated betting terminal manufacturing company, build a replica of the electric cybertruck on the chassis of a gasoline-powered Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

The build took eight months, according to Reuters, and involved a few compromises, including more conventional lighting than the Tesla’s and the required gas filler door. But it’s otherwise a close copy that even includes a rectangular steering wheel and marble-look dashboard like the original.

If nothing else, it proved to be a head-turner during a test drive through downtown Mostar.

“Everybody was watching and half of them thought we made a tank, because people don’t know what the cybertruck is. One girl even stopped and asked if this is the place where they are producing Tesla Cybertruck,” company manager Mario Coric said.

Kreziec is hoping to get his creation registered for the road, but said local safety regulations frown upon its sharp edges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for when he'll be able to buy the real deal, Tesla doesn’t currently have any stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but does have an outlet in nearby Slovenia. However, an on-sale date for the cybertruck there has not been announced.