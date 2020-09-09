Expand / Collapse search
Tesla fan turns Ford F-150 Raptor into cybertruck

Replica trades electric power for a Ford gasoline engine

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Funky features on Tesla's CybertruckVideo

Funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck

With a bulletproof body and 500-mile battery-powered range, Tesla's electric pickup isn't like every other truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t go on sale until late next year, but a superfan figured out how to get his early. With a very big asterisk.

Igor Krezic of Bosnia had the team at Stark Solutions, his automated betting terminal manufacturing company, build a replica of the electric cybertruck on the chassis of a gasoline-powered Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

The Tesla Cybertruck is all-electric and scheduled to go on sale in late 2021.

The Tesla Cybertruck is all-electric and scheduled to go on sale in late 2021.

The build took eight months, according to Reuters, and involved a few compromises, including more conventional lighting than the Tesla’s and the required gas filler door. But it’s otherwise a close copy that even includes a rectangular steering wheel and marble-look dashboard like the original.

If nothing else, it proved to be a head-turner during a test drive through downtown Mostar.

“Everybody was watching and half of them thought we made a tank, because people don’t know what the cybertruck is. One girl even stopped and asked if this is the place where they are producing Tesla Cybertruck,” company manager Mario Coric said.

The F-150 Raptor is powered by a turbocharged V6.

The F-150 Raptor is powered by a turbocharged V6.

Kreziec is hoping to get his creation registered for the road, but said local safety regulations frown upon its sharp edges.

As for when he'll be able to buy the real deal, Tesla doesn’t currently have any stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but does have an outlet in nearby Slovenia. However, an on-sale date for the cybertruck there has not been announced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

