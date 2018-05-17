Boaters find Jaguar sports car submerged in marsh

Contrary to stereotypes about cats, Jaguars are very good swimmers.

Jaguar cars? Not so much.

The unknown owner of one learned this the hard way when he or she got stuck on a road traversing a marsh as the tide came in.

The 2008 XJ was discovered by a couple out boating when they came across the half-submerged coupe sitting between two rows of poles marking the road, which is literally called Tidal Road, in Kingsbridge, England.

Locals know of the twice daily danger posed by the crossing, and signs warn that it is impassable at times.

"They most have tried to cross but realized too late that they weren't going anywhere,” Christopher Freeborn told SWNS.

The hatchback was left open, suggesting it was used for the escape.

Freeborn said the car otherwise looked like it was in good shape, but its owner can probably expect its $15,000 market price to take a dip in the wake of the incident.

JAGUAR'S NEXT MODEL CAN'T SWIM, BUT IT CAN DRIVE ITSELF: