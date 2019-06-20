Barn fiends? Crooks steal classic muscle cars from 234-year-old farm

Everyone loves a good barn find … even criminals, apparently.

Connecticut police are on the lookout for two classic muscle cars stolen from a 234-year-old farm in Voluntown.

The 1966 green Ford Mustang and 1969 orange Chevrolet Camaro were stolen sometime over the winter from the part-time residence, which is currently listed for sale at $1.3 million.

A police spokesman told the Connecticut Post that the owner loves to work on vintage cars and has several in his collection, but didn’t have security cameras on the large barn where he stores them. It was locked, however, and the spokesman said few people knew there were cars inside.

According to the report, the owner bought the Camaro in 2002 and the Mustang in 2010. Photos of similar cars were released by police along with the VINs of the missing vehicles.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE