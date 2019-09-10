Expand / Collapse search
The AI Trail debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show (Getty Images)

Audi
Published

The Audi AI: Trail is the 4x4 of the future

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Audi has unveiled a rolling observation post.

(Audi)

The AI: Trail is a semi-autonomous electric off-road concept that Audi says is a sneak peek at an actual vehicle coming … in 2030.

(Audi)

The futuristic utility vehicle features a pod-like passenger compartment mounted on top of a flat chassis that houses its battery pack and the 429 hp four-motor all-wheel-drive system for its exposed tires.

(Audi)

With creased windows that stretch down to elbow height and hatchbacks front and rear, the AI: Trail was designed to provide a spacious feel and 360-degree panoramic view. Audi says that a version of the window layout will appear on a production model by 2025.

(Audi)

The interior features straps made from the same kind of material as climbing gear and removable hammock-style rear seats, water bottles and flashlights.

The vehicle also has built-in drones equipped with cameras and lights that can fly in front of it to illuminate the way and film your driving.

(Audi)

Or the AI: Trail’s. Audi says it will have limited self-driving capabilities both off-road and on the street, so you can sit back and take in the scenery.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu