Arsenal soccer star Aubameyang fined $1,650 for speeding in Lamborghini

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was fined $1,650 yesterday for doing 99 mph in a Lamborghini.

The star also racked up six penalty points after he was snapped by a speed camera on the M1.

Prosecutor Alison Larkin told magistrates: “The defendant was stopped and asked why he was speeding and made no reply.”

Aubameyang’s lawyer Robert Morris said the Gunners ace admitted speeding and added: “He is very sorry he is in this position. He accepts he has no excuse.

“He uses his car to attend training and matches.

“It is the top of the bracket but is not by any stretch of the imagination the worst case of speeding.”

It is thought $235,000-a-week Aubameyang was ­driving his $350,000 silver Lamborghini Aventador.

He has previously shown off his super- car collection, which includes a Porsche, Ferrari and a gold Range Rover.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Aubameyang, captain of the Gabon national team, could have been banned for up to 28 days by North London’s Willesden magistrates.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole was banned for four months in 2010 for doing 104 mph on a motorway. He claimed he was trying to escape paparazzi.

