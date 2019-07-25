Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Custom
Published

Armed police surround machine gun-equipped car owned by 'Mad Max' fan

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Is 'Mad Max: Fury Road' worth your box office bucks?Video

Is 'Mad Max: Fury Road' worth your box office bucks?

30-year wait for latest installment

At least he doesn’t have to "face the wheel."

(SWNS)

Some folks in the English town of Herefordshire were terrified on Tuesday when they saw a car with machine guns and metal window guards mounted to it and called the police.

Officers with their own firearms brandished swarmed the sedan as it was parked in a rest stop, only to discover a polite driver who told them it was a just his movie car that had broken down and that the guns weren't real, SWNS reported.

(SWNS)

According to Herefordshire police, the car was from a “Mad Max” film, but it appears to be a replica rather than an authentic prop.

One response to the police tweet about the discovery included photos of what appears to be the same car from January when it was in an earlier state of conversion.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu