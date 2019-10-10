Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves it

There is no emoji for a “Jeep,” at least not anymore.

In its latest iOS update, Apple has removed “Jeep” from the list of words that generate an emoji that looks like a small, blue utility vehicle.

FCA Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said Jeep was opposed to the image being connected to the brand, according to Ad Age, and has now launched a humorous #thisisnotaJeep ad campaign on social media celebrating the change.

Jeep is known for relentlessly protecting its trademark, because the name is often used as a generic term for an off-road vehicle.

No other automaker’s names launch the emoji, but it does show up as a selection when you type car, SUV or automobile into a message.

But while Jeep is looking to distance itself from generic emoji associations, earlier this year Ford submitted a pickup emoji that it designed to the Unicode Consortium, which doesn’t already recognize one.

Although it’s mostly generic, the image includes the distinctive dropped door window shape of the Ford F-150. However, if accepted, the final version will likely be stripped of any brand-identifiable styling elements.

