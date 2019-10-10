Expand / Collapse search
Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves it

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Jeep Gladiator Test DriveVideo

2020 Jeep Gladiator Test Drive

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the brand's first pickup in nearly three decades, and aims to offer a unique blend of off-road and heavy hauling capability. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu brought it to the Monticello Motor Club to see if it lives up to the Jeep name.

There is no emoji for a “Jeep,” at least not anymore.

In its latest iOS update, Apple has removed “Jeep” from the list of words that generate an emoji that looks like a small, blue utility vehicle.

FCA Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said Jeep was opposed to the image being connected to the brand, according to Ad Age, and has now launched a humorous #thisisnotaJeep ad campaign on social media celebrating the change.

Jeep is known for relentlessly protecting its trademark, because the name is often used as a generic term for an off-road vehicle.

No other automaker’s names launch the emoji, but it does show up as a selection when you type car, SUV or automobile into a message.

But while Jeep is looking to distance itself from generic emoji associations, earlier this year Ford submitted a pickup emoji that it designed to the Unicode Consortium, which doesn’t already recognize one.

Although it’s mostly generic, the image includes the distinctive dropped door window shape of the Ford F-150. However, if accepted, the final version will likely be stripped of any brand-identifiable styling elements.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu