American racing legend Janet Guthrie enters the Automotive Hall of Fame

Barrier-breaking racecar driver Janet Guthrie became just the fourth woman inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The 81-year-old was the first woman to compete in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 and set many milestones during her career. An engineer by trade, Guthrie worked her way up from the amateur racing ranks and finished ninth in the 1978 running of the Indy 500.

Guthrie joins automotive journalist Denise McCluggage; the first woman to drive across the U.S., Alice Ramsey; and Bertha Benz, who is credited with taking the first long-distance trip in an automobile, using one of husband Karl Benz’s Patent-Motorwagens to drive 60 miles across Germany from Mannheim to Pforzheim in 1888.

Guthrie was enshrined in the hall alongside the late Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and automotive industry leaders Patrick Ryan and Richard Dauch.

Guthrie is already a member of the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, and her helmet and racing suit are part of the Smithsonian collection. In March, she was dropped as one of the nominees for NASCAR’s 2020 Landmark Award without explanation after being shortlisted for the honor the previous three years.