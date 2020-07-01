Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR American cars and trucks

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed or restricted to spectators across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Auto Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Since the Fourth of July weekend is coming up, we'll make this week's show easy. Show us your American cars and trucks. We'll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to check out and discuss — it goes without saying that red, white and blue vehicles are preferred. Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo to take part:

