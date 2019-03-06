A live dog is among the 50 strangest things left in Ubers

You won’t be shocked to hear that weekends and late nights are among the times that Uber riders most often leave stuff behind in their cars, but you may be surprised at what some of those things are.

A baseball signed by Babe Ruth, a fish tank full of water and fish and a bejeweled Elvis cape are among the 50 oddest items on the ride-share company’s latest Lost and Found report.

One rider even left their 8-month old Chihuahua behind, and another a medical marijuana pipe. (At least we assume they were two different people.) Drivers also found a fog machine, dirty laundry and a set of deer antlers.

The Uber app has a feature that lets absent-minded users contact their driver to set up a time to retrieve their possessions, with a $15 fee, but that may be a challenge for many as the MOST common items left behind are phones, followed by cameras, wallets and keys.

Here’s hoping you don’t lose all of them on the same trip.

The 10 most common items left in Uber cars:

1. Phone

2. Camera

3. Wallet

4. Keys

5. Purse / Backpack

6. Clothing

7. Glasses

8. Headphones

9. Vape / E-cig

10. ID / License

The 50 most unique lost items, according to Uber:

1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua

2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large

3. A photo of a New Years kiss

4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

6. Full set of 18k gold teeth

7. Professional grade hula hoop

8. Salmon head

9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe

10. Birth certificate and social security card

11. Star Wars skateboard

12. Very important headband with peacock feathers

13. A propane tank

14. A tray of eggs

15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

16. Lego championship wrestling belt

17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top

19. Breast pump with breast milk

20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

21. A shopping cart

22. Ancestry kit

23. Lotion and beard oil

24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask

25. Small handmade cat puppet

26. Babe Ruth signed baseball

27. White gold wedding band with diamonds

28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries

29. Harry Potter Magic Wand

30. A special pizza costume

31. A bird

32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”

33. Cheer skirt with a lion head

34. Yeezy boost 350 butters

35. A mannequin

36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake

37. A fog machine

38. Japanese style mandolin

39. Full fish tank with fish and water

40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

41. One Gucci flip flop

42. Red Lobster takeout

43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband

45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken

46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case

47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it

48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet

49. My dirty laundry

50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice