A live dog is among the 50 strangest things left in Ubers
You won’t be shocked to hear that weekends and late nights are among the times that Uber riders most often leave stuff behind in their cars, but you may be surprised at what some of those things are.
A baseball signed by Babe Ruth, a fish tank full of water and fish and a bejeweled Elvis cape are among the 50 oddest items on the ride-share company’s latest Lost and Found report.
One rider even left their 8-month old Chihuahua behind, and another a medical marijuana pipe. (At least we assume they were two different people.) Drivers also found a fog machine, dirty laundry and a set of deer antlers.
The Uber app has a feature that lets absent-minded users contact their driver to set up a time to retrieve their possessions, with a $15 fee, but that may be a challenge for many as the MOST common items left behind are phones, followed by cameras, wallets and keys.
Here’s hoping you don’t lose all of them on the same trip.
The 10 most common items left in Uber cars:
1. Phone
2. Camera
3. Wallet
4. Keys
5. Purse / Backpack
6. Clothing
7. Glasses
8. Headphones
9. Vape / E-cig
10. ID / License
The 50 most unique lost items, according to Uber:
1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3. A photo of a New Years kiss
4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
7. Professional grade hula hoop
8. Salmon head
9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and social security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. Small handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. My dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice