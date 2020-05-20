454,000 Harbor Freight jack stands recalled for risk of collapse

Harbor Freight has issued a recall and “do not use” alert on hundreds of thousands of jack stands due to a manufacturing issue that may lead to their collapse.

According to the company, the pawl on the Pittsburgh Automotive 3 Ton and 6 Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands may disengage from the lifting post if the weight shifts, allowing the post to drop.

The company said it learned of the issue in the China-made product in January and that it is likely due to the machine tooling used to make the stands having become worn out over time.

Harbor Freight believes that only the most recently produced stands are affected, amounting to 5 percent of those in circulation, but is recalling all 454,000 that were manufactured between June 13, 2013 and Nov. 22, 2019.

Neither Harbor Freight nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said if any injuries had been reported in relation to the issue. The company said it has begun a review of all of the jack stands it sells.

Owners of the products can return them to Harbor Freight in exchange for a store gift card of their full price. Information on how to identify the affected stands can be found at this link.

