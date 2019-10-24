Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Subaru
Published

400,000 Subarus recalled for engine issues

Associated Press
close
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: A green all-terrain machineVideo

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: A green all-terrain machine

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek hybrid provides all-terrain zero-emissions driving, just not that much. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu braved a snowstorm to see how the efficient SUV handles the not so rough stuff.

Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.

The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.

Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can't be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start Dec. 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP