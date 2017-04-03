340 cars and the land they're parked on sale for just over $1 million

Ever wanted to hoard old cars but never had the time? Well, now’s your chance!

A Canadian man who’s spent the past four decades buying used cars is selling his 340-plus cache of vehicles plus the five acres of land it’s sitting on, a house and an auto restoration shop for $1.45 million Canadian, or about $1.08 million in U.S. currency.

According to Driving.ca, Mike Hall works as a rock scaler and travels the country clearing roadside cliffs for up to 10 months a year. He says he makes more money than he knows what to do with when he’s back in his British Columbia home.

So he started buying up used cars like a “sickness,” shipping them home and eventually parking them on an organic farm he and his wife bought, before the collection got too big and she told him to find somewhere else to put it.

To solve the problem, he purchased a wrecking yard in the town of Tappen that was already zoned for storing vehicles and just kept filling it up. Still, he has so many that he’s loaned some of better ones at the White Post Auto Museum just down the road.

Spending their winters buried in snow, many of the cars and trucks are little more than rusted shells, while others were purchased for parts to support restoration projects, like the six Sunbeam Alpines Hall picked up to sacrifice for a Sunbeam Tiger that he still hasn’t gotten around to working on.

The vehicles run the gamut from Ford Model Ts to 1950s Chevrolet two-door wagons and five Chevy Firefly convertibles – Canada’s version of the Geo Metro – that he drives daily because they get great fuel economy.

He pegs the value of the vehicles between $500 and $35,000 each, and may hold on to a couple of gems for himself, including a 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle and a rare V8-powered 1966 Beaumont, which was a Chevelle-based car that used some Pontiac parts and was sold under its own brand name in Canada.

He’s hoping to sell the entire kit and caboodle in one shot, so don’t call him looking for parts. Along with the cars and buildings, there are also enough beams and rafters stored on the site to build an 8,000 square foot covered area if you have the time to put it up.

Hall doesn’t. He just signed a new five year scaling contract and knows he’ll never get to fixing all these cars, which is part of the reason he’s giving them up. He also doesn’t want to stick his wife with them if he passes away.

