21 championship salute: Jimmie Johnson's throwback car honors Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt

You know those tribute cars that are like double tribute cars?

Jimmie Johnson will be honoring his fellow seven-time NASCAR champions, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhart, with a special retro look on his Chevy Camaro for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Each year, the event features cars with "throwback" paint schemes drawn from the motorsport's history and the theme for 2020 is "NASCAR’s Champions … Past, Present and Future."

Johnson's Hendrick Motorsports team has come up with a combination of the iconic black Goodwrench-sponsored cars Earnhardt drove with Petty's famous blue STP livery repurposed for Johnson's sponsor Ally.

Johnson is retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series driving this year, making it his last chance to secure a record-setting eighth championship. He is currently in 15th place with no wins and on the bubble for a playoff spot with three regular season races to go before the playoffs begin with the Darlington race.

The 44-year-old recently tested an IndyCar and is aiming to race in the series' street and road courses next year along with a possible entry in the Indy 500.

