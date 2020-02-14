2021 Toyota Supra getting more – and less – power

Toyota is already souping-up the Supra.

The recently rebooted sports car is getting a couple of upgrades in its second year on the market, including a much more powerful engine.

The 2021 model year coupe’s 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6-cylinder is being boosted from 335 hp to 382 hp. The motor and the car’s chassis were co-developed with BMW, which uses them for the Z4 convertible.

The power bump is thanks in part to a redesigned exhaust manifold and new pistons designed to increase the engine’s compression ratio. With it, the rear-wheel-drive car is now capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Toyota also retuned the suspension, steering and traction management systems to improve handling.

For those who think less is more, Toyota is also introducing a four-cylinder model with a 255 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Pricing for the new cars will be announced closer to when they go on sale this June, but the current six-cylinder Supra has a base price of $50,945.

For comparison, the BMW Z4 with the four-cylinder starts at $50,695 while the six-cylinder goes for $64,695. Toyota has sold 2,884 Supras since the first one was delivered in June 2019.

