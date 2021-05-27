Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

2021 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Start time, TV, weather ... everything you need to know

NASCAR's longest race is a Memorial Day tradition

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Cuban American NASCAR star Aric Almirola reminds fans that "our freedom is not free"Video

Cuban American NASCAR star Aric Almirola reminds fans that "our freedom is not free"

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola will honor hero Navy SEAL Michael Monsoor during the Coca-Cola 600 with the fallen veteran's name on his car. Monsoor was awarded the Medal of Honor for throwing himself onto a grenade to save other members of his SEAL team in Iraq.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar and one of its crown jewel events.

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Memorial Day weekend event pays tribute to America's fallen heroes in many ways, including carrying the names of fallen service members on the windshields of each car for 600 Miles of Remembrance.

Last year's race was held without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, but full attendance is allowed this year.

Here's what else you need to know about the race:

WHAT TIME IS THE COCA-COLA 600?

Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast on FS1, while Sunday's race starts at 6 pm ET on FOX. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.

HOW MANY LAPS ARE THERE?

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval and covers 400 laps.

WHO HAS WON THE MOST COCA-COLA 600S?

(ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

Darrell Waltrip won the race five times, the last coming in 1989.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER FORECAST?

Sunday is set to be warm and dry, with a high of 70 degrees during the day and no rain on the radar.

WHAT CELEBRITIES WILL BE THERE?

Jay Leno and Tonight Show music director Kevin Eubanks will be co-Grand Marshalls and give the "Start your Engines" command, while Carolina Panther's star Christian McCaffrey will drive the pace car at the start of the race.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT RACE DAY?

The pre-race show will feature several moments honoring America's fallen heroes. These include a remote "State of Freedom" address from Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; an invocation by Brian Koyn, Division Chaplain at 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army; and the singing of the national anthem by MU1 Megan Weikleenget, U.S. Coast Guard.

This article was written by Fox News staff.