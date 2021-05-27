2021 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Start time, TV, weather ... everything you need to know

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar and one of its crown jewel events.

The Memorial Day weekend event pays tribute to America's fallen heroes in many ways, including carrying the names of fallen service members on the windshields of each car for 600 Miles of Remembrance.

Last year's race was held without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, but full attendance is allowed this year.

Here's what else you need to know about the race:

WHAT TIME IS THE COCA-COLA 600?

Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast on FS1, while Sunday's race starts at 6 pm ET on FOX. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.

HOW MANY LAPS ARE THERE?

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval and covers 400 laps.

Darrell Waltrip won the race five times, the last coming in 1989.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER FORECAST?

Sunday is set to be warm and dry, with a high of 70 degrees during the day and no rain on the radar.

WHAT CELEBRITIES WILL BE THERE?

Jay Leno and Tonight Show music director Kevin Eubanks will be co-Grand Marshalls and give the "Start your Engines" command, while Carolina Panther's star Christian McCaffrey will drive the pace car at the start of the race.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT RACE DAY?

The pre-race show will feature several moments honoring America's fallen heroes. These include a remote "State of Freedom" address from Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; an invocation by Brian Koyn, Division Chaplain at 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army; and the singing of the national anthem by MU1 Megan Weikleenget, U.S. Coast Guard.