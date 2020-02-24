2020 Ford owners can share data with Nationwide to reduce insurance rates

Have you driven a Ford lately? Nationwide can answer that question.

At least it can if you let it. The automaker is teaming up with the insurance company to offer discounts for drivers who opt into its SmartRide program, which tracks driving patterns to help gauge how much of a risk a policyholder is. Instead of requiring a plug-in device, the telematics built in to Ford’s 2020 models can share information with Nationwide on when, how often and how aggressively a customer is driving.

Ford says customers can be eligible for up to 40 percent of their premiums under the Ford Insure and Lincoln INsure banners, which are currently available in 39 states for owners of the 2020 Ford Explorer, Fusion, Mustang, Transit Connect, Escape, Edge, EcoSport, Expedition, F-Series Super Duty, Transit, Ranger, Lincoln Aviator, MKZ, Corsair, Nautilus and Navigator.

The all-new 2021 F-150 will be added to the list when it goes on sale later this year.

Unlike some similar programs, Nationwide says SmartRide data is only used to offer discounts and will not result in higher policy rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP