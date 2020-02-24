Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

2020 Ford owners can share data with Nationwide to reduce insurance rates

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Ford Escape HybridVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

For the first time in years, the Ford Escape SUV is available with a hybrid powertrain, but can it compete with the class-leading Toyota Rav4 Hybrid?

Have you driven a Ford lately? Nationwide can answer that question.

At least it can if you let it. The automaker is teaming up with the insurance company to offer discounts for drivers who opt into its SmartRide program, which tracks driving patterns to help gauge how much of a risk a policyholder is. Instead of requiring a plug-in device, the telematics built in to Ford’s 2020 models can share information with Nationwide on when, how often and how aggressively a customer is driving.

(Ford)

Ford says customers can be eligible for up to 40 percent of their premiums under the Ford Insure and Lincoln INsure banners, which are currently available in 39 states for owners of the 2020 Ford Explorer, Fusion, Mustang, Transit Connect, Escape, Edge, EcoSport, Expedition, F-Series Super Duty, Transit, Ranger, Lincoln Aviator, MKZ, Corsair, Nautilus and Navigator.

The all-new 2021 F-150 will be added to the list when it goes on sale later this year.

Unlike some similar programs, Nationwide says SmartRide data is only used to offer discounts and will not result in higher policy rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu