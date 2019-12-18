2020 Ford Mustang Shelby listed at California dealer for $169,999

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a bargain supercar, but only if you pay close to its $73,995 sticker price.

One dealer in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is asking just a little bit more than that for the limited-availability model: $169,999.

And while the 760-hp GT500 can be equipped with options that increase the price to nearly $108,000, Autoblog reports that the car listed in California is closer to a base model.

Either way, the markup is substantial and the highest spotted so far, with a nearly loaded GT500 for sale at a Ford dealer in Virginia a distant second at $145,890. The highest listing on Cars.com is a relatively measly $99,765, however, so a little cross-shopping might pay off.

All of them might be worth a little bit more now, however, as a trailer carrying two GT500s flipped over in Detroit on Tuesday, making the intact ones that much rarer.