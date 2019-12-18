Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby listed at California dealer for $169,999

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test driveVideo

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no one-trick pony. The most powerful Ford ever is as happy on a twisty track as it is on a drag strip, Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a bargain supercar, but only if you pay close to its $73,995 sticker price.

One dealer in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is asking just a little bit more than that for the limited-availability model: $169,999.

(Ford)

And while the 760-hp GT500 can be equipped with options that increase the price to nearly $108,000, Autoblog reports that the car listed in California is closer to a base model.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: 2020 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500

Either way, the markup is substantial and the highest spotted so far, with a nearly loaded GT500 for sale at a Ford dealer in Virginia a distant second at $145,890. The highest listing on Cars.com is a relatively measly $99,765, however, so a little cross-shopping might pay off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All of them might be worth a little bit more now, however, as a trailer carrying two GT500s flipped over in Detroit on Tuesday, making the intact ones that much rarer.

Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealedVideo
Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu