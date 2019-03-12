2020 Ford Explorer fitted with flat-proof tires

The 2020 Ford Explorer may put AAA out of business.

At least the tire-changing part.

The all-new SUV will be available from the factory with Michelin Selfseal tires, which feature a layer of rubber sealant that can close a puncture caused by a nail or screw up to a quarter-inch wide.

Unlike run-flat tires, the technology aims to avoid the flat in the first place. Michelin says they can seal 90 percent of punctures, although they will still lose air over the course of several days until repaired, just very slowly.

The tires will come standard on the top of the line $59,345 Explorer Platinum and $52,780 Explorer Limited Hybrid, and also be optional on the standard Limited trim.