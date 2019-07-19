Surprise! 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible teased

The 2020 Corvette Stingray revealed Thursday night can pop its top courtesy of a removable Targa-style roof panel that you can store in the trunk, but a true convertible version of the mid-engine sports car is also on the way.

At the end of the presentation held in an aircraft hangar in Tustin, Calif., Chevrolet ran a teaser video that showed the upcoming convertible with the top down.

It features similar styling to the Ferrari 488 Spider, with flying buttresses along the sides flanking a short windscreen. The clear engine cover of the Stingray coupe has also been replaced with an opaque version.

The video did not show how the roof retracts, or whether it is constructed of hard panels like the Ferrari or is a soft top. Chevrolet also didn’t say when it will go on sale, but it shouldn't be too far behind the coupe.

The Stingray enters production late this year at a yet to be specified starting price under $60,000, while the current front-engine convertible carries a $4,500 premium over its coupe counterpart.

