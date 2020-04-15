2 Chevy Silverados salvaged from 120 meters deep in Pacific Ocean

A pair of Chevrolet Silverados have been plucked from the sea after spending 22 months underwater.

The heavy-duty pickups were on the way from the U.S. to Australia on the YM Efficiency when it hit a storm and dropped 81 cargo containers into the Pacific Ocean near Newcastle when its lashing system failed.

According to The Drive, the Silverados were destined to be converted to right-hand-drive after they arrived Down Under, where similar trucks sell for around 150,000 Australian dollars, or $95,000.

They won’t be commanding that price now, as it’s clear from photos they suffered a lot of damage from the accident and their time submerged and will be next heading for the scrap heap.

"Obviously having a free fall for 120-odd meters in the water and then landing on the bottom hasn't left them in the best shape," Scott Wilson, project manager for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, told the Newcastle Herald

"All the windows were down in them as well, so they were all full of water and are just rotting."

The trucks were underwater so long that Chevrolet has introduced an entirely new model since they went down.

Along with the Chevys, there was a container full of tires in the first batch recovered in the $9.5 million operation.

