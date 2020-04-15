Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

2 Chevy Silverados salvaged from 120 meters deep in Pacific Ocean

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2019 Chevy Silverado is a BossVideo

The 2019 Chevy Silverado is a Boss

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is all new, and comes in a new Trail Boss model that's jacked up and ready for the rough stuff. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu got his dirty boots and checked it out.

A pair of Chevrolet Silverados have been plucked from the sea after spending 22 months underwater.

(Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

The heavy-duty pickups were on the way from the U.S. to Australia on the YM Efficiency when it hit a storm and dropped 81 cargo containers into the Pacific Ocean near Newcastle when its lashing system failed.

According to The Drive, the Silverados were destined to be converted to right-hand-drive after they arrived Down Under, where similar trucks sell for around 150,000 Australian dollars, or $95,000.

(Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

They won’t be commanding that price now, as it’s clear from photos they suffered a lot of damage from the accident and their time submerged and will be next heading for the scrap heap.

(Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

"Obviously having a free fall for 120-odd meters in the water and then landing on the bottom hasn't left them in the best shape," Scott Wilson, project manager for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, told the Newcastle Herald

"All the windows were down in them as well, so they were all full of water and are just rotting."

The trucks were underwater so long that Chevrolet has introduced an entirely new model since they went down.

(Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

Along with the Chevys, there was a container full of tires in the first batch recovered in the $9.5 million operation.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.