Zelenskyy offers cutting-edge drone defense to Gulf allies as Ukraine seeks missile support

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is turning battlefield innovation into bargaining power, offering its anti-drone systems to Middle Eastern allies, while seeking more air-defense support as the war with Russia drags into its fourth year.

Zelenskyy met Friday in Abu Dhabi with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the two discussed an agreement in which Ukraine would provide its cutting-edge counter-drone technology in exchange for ballistic missile support and financial aid.

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News following the meeting, Zelenskyy detailed how Ukraine’s battlefield innovations, namely its anti-Russian drone systems, are influencing defense partnerships worldwide.

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"We have, for example, drone interceptors, we have [a] system of electronic warfare and a lot of things — All these jointly work in one system. This is what we have [that] nobody has," Zelenskyy told Fox News correspondent Matt Finn in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine is now sharing elements of that system with at least four Persian Gulf nations — the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia — as they confront growing threats from Iran’s drone capabilities.

But Zelenskyy emphasized the partnership must be reciprocal. Ukraine continues to face a "big deficit" of critical air defense weapons, particularly PAC-3 Patriot missiles used to intercept ballistic threats.

"We are ready to help Middle East countries with our expertise and with our knowledge, and we hope … that they can help with anti-ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has already signed 10-year defense agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with a similar deal with the UAE expected soon, according to the AP.

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Zelenskyy also warned that increasing U.S. military focus on the Middle East — amid escalating tensions with Iran and the ongoing "Operation Epic Fury" — could slow the flow of weapons to Ukraine.

He claimed Russia is already strengthening Iran’s military by sharing drone technology, including Shahed "kamikaze" drones, as well as battlefield tactics developed during the war.

"Russia will share all they know about this war … They’re already sharing with Iranians," Zelenskyy said.

While he stopped short of confirming missile transfers, Zelenskyy suggested Moscow has a strategic interest in prolonging instability in the Middle East to divert U.S. attention away from Ukraine.

"This is what they do," Zelenskyy said.

On the battlefield, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not cede territory in the contested Donbas region, arguing it would weaken defenses, damage troop morale and displace tens of thousands of civilians.

"I think their morale will decrease," Zelenskyy said.

He also urged the Trump administration not to lose sight of Ukraine while addressing Middle East tensions.

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More than 270 Russian drones struck Ukraine overnight Friday, leaving at least five people dead, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, according to AP.

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"I hope that President Trump … will find a way to end this war with pressure on the Iranian regime, and I hope that also they will not forget about … the war of Russia against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.