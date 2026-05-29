English cops cuffed teen stabbing victim after attacker claimed racial assault

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English police are facing mounting scrutiny after officers handcuffed an 18-year-old university student as he bled to death following a fatal stabbing, allegedly after believing the attacker’s false claim that he had been the victim of a racist assault.

The case has sparked outrage across Britain, fueled political debate over policing and prompted calls for the release of body-worn camera footage from the responding officers.

Alan Mendoza, executive director and co-founder of the London-based Henry Jackson Society think tank, told Fox News Digital that the case reflected broader failures in British policing culture. "The killing of Henry Nowak shows how far the rot of political correctness has set into the British policing mentality," Mendoza said.

"The reflex attitude today appears to be to believe any and every claim that mentions racism," he added. "It clearly trumped actual murder in this case as a dying Mr. Nowak was arrested on the say-so of his Sikh assailant without any facts being established by the officers attending."

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Vickrum Digwa, 23, was convicted Thursday at Southampton Crown Court of murdering Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old finance student at the University of Southampton, during a confrontation on Dec. 3, 2025.

Officers arriving at the chaotic scene initially treated Nowak as the suspect after Digwa allegedly claimed he had been racially abused and attacked. Officers handcuffed Nowak before realizing the severity of his injuries. He later collapsed and died at the scene despite attempts to administer first aid, according to Sky News.

Following the verdict, Hampshire Constabulary publicly apologized and referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), England and Wales' police watchdog, for investigation. "I’m sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested in the moments before he lost consciousness," Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France said in a statement reported by Sky News.

Prosecutors told jurors Digwa stabbed Nowak multiple times using a 21-centimeter blade described in court as a Sikh kirpan-style weapon. Digwa claimed he acted in self-defense after being racially abused, but jurors rejected that argument and found him guilty of murder.

The case has since ignited fierce public debate online and in British media over whether police prioritized allegations of racism over basic investigative and medical procedures.

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Speaking on GB News on Friday, Reform UK Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick called for the release of body-worn camera footage if the Nowak family consents.

"The officers chose to prioritize the accusation of racial abuse over saving the life of this young man," Jenrick said. "I think that was a terrible mistake."

Jenrick also criticized what he described as a muted response from Britain’s political establishment compared to reactions following the 2020 death of George Floyd in the United States.

"The Prime Minister says absolutely nothing. The Home Secretary says absolutely nothing."

The killing has also raised concerns about hostility toward Britain’s Sikh community, which Sikh organizations have sought to distance from the crime.

In a public statement issued following the verdict, Sikh community organizations condemned the killing and stressed that the case should not be viewed as representative of Sikhism.

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"Henry’s life has tragically been cut short by a moment of madness by an individual for which there can be no excuses," the statement said.

The organizations also acknowledged that "the actions of police officers who handcuffed the victim just before he died" had intensified criticism of police and "unnecessarily stirred up community hatred."

The statement further emphasized that legal protections allowing Sikhs in Britain to carry ceremonial kirpans for religious purposes do not apply if the blade is used violently.

"We understand in this case the weapon that may have been used was not the normal Kirpan worn by fully practicing Sikhs," the statement read.

Mendoza stressed that Britain’s Sikh community broadly condemned the murder and supported the investigation.

"It’s legal for Sikhs to carry ceremonial knives in the U.K. but they are almost always tiny ones that religious authorities have ordained are sufficient to fulfil the obligation," Mendoza told Fox News Digital. "He had one of those, plus his [8 inch] blade."

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He also described Digwa as "a weapons nut," referencing evidence presented during the trial that prosecutors said showed the defendant had a fascination with knives and weapons.

The IOPC investigation into the officers’ actions remains ongoing. Fox News Digital reached out to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary for comment but did not receive a response before publication.