Trump meets with Zelenskyy; talks could unlock first Zelenskyy-Putin call in five years: source

Sunday's talks between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could pave the way for the first call between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than five years, a source familiar with the discussions said.

And while the Mar-a-Lago meeting was framed as a step forward in the peace effort with Trump at the helm, the source also described how securing a direct Zelenskyy-Putin phone call would be a "diplomatic victory" for the president.

"If Putin had joined in a call Sunday, this would have been the greatest achievement in the preparation of the peace talks and the first real step in the peace process," the source told Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity.

"This would be [a] diplomatic victory for President Trump."

FINNISH PRESIDENT SAYS RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE DEAL CLOSER THAN ANY POINT DURING THE WAR

"Trump seems to be the most successful mediator because the two of them, Putin and Zelenskyy, perceive each other emotionally, and it is a challenge."

Trump confirmed Sunday that he had spoken with Putin ahead of the Zelenskyy meeting, calling the conversation "good and very productive" in a Truth Social post.

"I do believe that we have the makings of a deal," Trump also told reporters as he stood next to Zelenskyy after he arrived in Florida on Sunday, adding he believes the process can "move very rapidly."

"I think we’re in the final stages of talking, and we’re going to see," Trump said.

"Otherwise, it’s going to go on for a long time. It’ll either end, or it’s going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed," the president added.

The Florida meeting came days after Zelenskyy also said he had had a "good conversation" with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom were also present Sunday.

ZELENSKYY SAYS HE WILL MEET WITH TRUMP 'BEFORE THE NEW YEAR'

As Zelenskyy approached Sunday's meeting, the source said the Ukrainian leader was likely feeling anxious.

"Zelenskyy is usually very nervous before such conversations with President Trump," the source said. "He concentrates for a long time and studies the notes that the International Policy Department and the Foreign Ministry prepare for him."

Sunday also marked the third in-person meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy since Trump returned to office.

At the center of discussions was a U.S.-backed, 20-point peace plan emerging from weeks of negotiations that would need compromise from Kyiv and Moscow to engage and perhaps speak directly with Zelenskyy, the source said.

TRUMP SUGGESTS HE'LL CALL FINAL SHOTS ON PEACE DEAL AHEAD OF ZELENSKYY MEETING: 'WE'LL SEE WHAT HE'S GOT'

"The one difficulty they have is that Putin has refused to talk to Zelenskyy since July 2020, when they spoke over the Wagner scandal and the failed operation to detain Russian Wagner militants."

"After that, Zelenskyy repeatedly tried to talk to Putin, but he refused."

"There were windows of opportunity for a conversation in August and September 2024, but they disappeared again when Ukraine invaded the Kursk region," the source said.

The last direct contact between the two leaders followed a botched Ukrainian operation targeting Russian Wagner mercenaries.

Ukrainian intelligence lured the mercenaries to Belarus and planned to intercept them on their way from Minsk to Istanbul, before the men were arrested, per The Kyiv Independent.

ZELENSKYY READY TO PRESENT NEW PEACE PROPOSALS TO US AND RUSSIA AFTER WORKING WITH EUROPEAN TALKS

"That last call between Zelenskyy and Putin came as Ukraine was trying to capture a group of Russian Wagner fighters," the source said. "The operation failed."

Even before communications broke down entirely, relations between the two leaders were strained, the source said.

"Before that point in 2020, calls between Zelenskyy and Putin were never friendly, and there was always tension between them. During talks, Putin was always taciturn, and Zelenskyy tried to establish a rapport."

"Zelenskyy always acted subservient toward Putin and pretended to be in a good mood, almost as if he was playing a role on stage," the source explained.

"He talked a lot and read from his notes, afraid of forgetting something. Sometimes he would stumble over his words or lose track of punctuation."

PUTIN CALLS TRUMP’S PEACE PLAN A ‘STARTING POINT’ AS HE WARNS UKRAINE TO PULL BACK OR FACE 'FORCE'

"When Putin stayed silent, Zelenskyy would always ask politely, ‘What do you think, Vladimir Vladimirovich?’"

"Putin was just never talkative," the source said.

The Florida talks came as Kyiv signaled a potential shift in its negotiating posture. Zelenskyy has said the 20-point plan, which U.S. officials say is about 90% complete, could include limited Ukrainian troop withdrawals from parts of eastern Ukraine without formally recognizing Russian control, along with the creation of demilitarized zones.

He also floated submitting the plan to a national referendum if Moscow agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy has drawn a firm line on security guarantees, insisting Ukraine needs legally binding assurances from the U.S. to deter future Russian aggression.

TRUMP TOUTS 'PROGRESS' ON UKRAINE-RUSSIA DEAL, ADMITS IT'S 'ONE OF THE MORE DIFFICULT' CONFLICTS TO SOLVE

"For us, it is very important that there is a signal that we want legally binding security guarantees," Zelenskyy told Ukrainian journalists Saturday. "This primarily depends on President Trump," he added.

"Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war," Zelenskyy also wrote on X this weekend.

"For us, priority number one — or the only priority — is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world: Europe and the United States."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kremlin and President Zelenskyy's office for comment.