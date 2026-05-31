Fireworks reportedly trigger mass horse stampede through Rome streets, injuring several soldiers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fireworks set off without authorization in Rome reportedly triggered a mass stampede of frightened horses during a late-night rehearsal for Italy’s annual Republic Day parade, injuring multiple riders and animals.

The incident occurred late Friday near the ancient Baths of Caracalla as mounted units from Italy's armed forces and law enforcement agencies were practicing for the June 2 national celebration, Reuters reported.

Roughly 35 horses bolted through city streets following the unexpected fireworks, the outlet said. Video captured the chaotic scene, showing numerous horses galloping along Via Cristoforo Colombo as drivers recorded the scene.

The search and recovery effort reportedly continued until dawn the next day, with the last horse recovered roughly nine miles from the scene.

NEW YORK OFFICIALS CANCEL HORSE RACING AT RACETRACK OVER 'UNACCEPTABLE NOISE LEVELS' FROM NEARBY CASINO

According to Reuters, the sudden bangs began shortly before 11:30 p.m. and triggered panic among the ceremonial horses, many of which were being escorted by Italy’s Army, Carabinieri paramilitary police, and state police.

Some riders were mounted, while others were leading horses by hand when the startled animals broke free, the outlet said.

KENTUCKY DERBY HORSE SCRATCHED AFTER THROWING JOCKEY WHILE GETTING LOADED INTO STARTING GATE

During the chaos, a 22-year-old soldier reportedly suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, though officials said his injuries were not life-threatening. At least 15 horses were also injured, though none required euthanasia, according to reports.

Italian outlet ANSA said the stampede injured three young soldiers from the Montebello Lancers and a 29-year-old policewoman.

ILLEGAL STREET TAKEOVER SHUTS DOWN BUSY INTERSECTION WITH DANGEROUS STUNTS, FIREWORKS: POLICE

Officials are reviewing how the unauthorized fireworks were ignited near the rehearsal site.

The Rome Local Police Command said four traffic police officers were involved in the incident and were reportedly near the firecrackers when the explosion occurred, ANSA said.

Officials said one of the officers allegedly lit a battery of fireworks about 200 yards from the horses, the outlet reported. The officer was identified as a 50-year-old who joined the force after passing the most recent exam.

Video footage and witness statements suggest the explosions and the horses’ escape occurred simultaneously, according to the local report.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rome police commander Mario De Sclavis told Corriere della Sera that the incident "discredits the image of the Corps and its officers," according to Reuters.

Sclavis added that the agency will take "necessary measures" to hold those responsible accountable, according to ANSA.

"Last night's events hit us like a tsunami," he said.